Rutland police, VSP investigating suspicious death at hotel

The Rutland City Police and the Vermont State Police are both investigating what they say is a suspicious death in a hotel. Troopers say it happened at the Quality Inn on South Main Street.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a police call came in about a reported disturbance in one of the rooms at the hotel. When officers arrived, they found a man’s body in that room.

Investigators don’t yet know the man’s name. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington will perform an autopsy on his remains.

No one is in custody at the moment. Vermont State Police are asking anyone who might know more about what happened at the hotel to call the Rutland barracks at (802) 773-9101.