Rutland, VT – Residents are voting on Tuesday at Christ the King School on a number of topics, including the city’s mayor.

The current mayor of Rutland, David Allaire, was elected for the first time in 2017 and is seeking his fourth term.

A local sales tax of 1% is being added to the ballot for Rutland voters to raise more money for the city without raising taxes or water and sewer fees.

His challenger, Mike Doenges, has been the president of Rutland’s Board of Alderman since last March, after originally being elected in 2021.

Rutland residents can also vote on the ballot to approve the expansion of the school budget, along with approving the submission of a 2.5-million-dollar bond to improve the city’s water distribution system.

“I’m a progressive. Therefore, I tend to vote towards progressive candidates, and I think we need to build up Rutland city and make it a positive and family-friendly place,” said Rutland resident Theresa Delorenzo.

“I think a big concern of mine is unity of our boards. So that was a big piece of my thought process. I think we get more done as a community when we have lots of voices that can work together even if they have differences of opinion,” said voter Melissa Theis.