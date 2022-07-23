A man from the Town of Rutland has died at Rutland Regional Medical Center following a one-car crash in North Clarendon.

Vermont State Police say he’s Robert Harrington, 62. He was driving north on Cold River Road shortly after 7:30 Friday night when he tried to pass another car on a curve near Windy Lane.

Police say Harrington drove across the center line to do so and had to swerve to avoid an oncoming southbound car. He lost control of his own car, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Harrington was not wearing a seat belt. Exactly when he died at the hospital wasn’t clear Saturday night.