There’s no indication yet of when a Rutland woman will be sentenced after being convicted of manslaughter, according to the Rutland Herald.

Stacey Vaillancourt was also convicted of child cruelty Friday night. She will remain free on a $50,000 unsecured appearance bond pending sentencing, at which she could face as many as 25 years in prison.

In January of 2019, six-month-old Harper Rose Briar was given a deadly dose of an over-the-counter antihistamine while in Vaillancourt’s care at the home daycare center she operated. Vaillancourt maintained her innocence.

At trial, Vaillancourt’s attorney argued that there was no evidence proving that his client gave the child the medicine. Prosecutors maintained that Vaillancourt was the only person who could have done so.