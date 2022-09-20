A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Rutland, VT — An elderly woman has succumbed to injuries she sustained in a car crash on Monday afternoon.

Police say that Rea Pratt, 71, of Rutland, was driving without a seatbelt on E Pittsford Road. Witnesses say that Pratt had failed to stop at a posted stop sign before turning onto US Route 7. Pratt’s vehicle was hit by a truck traveling north.

Pratt had reportedly suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for minor injuries. Justin Carrara, 36, of Wallingford, who was operating the truck reportedly did not sustain any injuries.

On Tuesday, Vermont State Police reported that Pratt had succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.