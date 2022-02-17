Richmond, VT — Ryan Cochran-Siegle flew into Burlington International Airport on Wednesday evening where he was greeted by a large crowd of people including friends and families, and even Governor Phil Scott. Cochran-Siegle came home a hero after he won the silver medal in the Super-G at the Beijing Winter Games.

“It was amazing for me,” said Cochran-Siegle. “It was a dream come true as an athlete, and a ski racer. The Olympics are the biggest event we take part in. I think for me, so much about skiing is going out there and pushing your limits and that is what I was focused on that day.”

Cochran-Siegle grew up in Vermont and skied at Cochran’s Ski Area. “I think it just gave me such a good value for community and support. As an athlete, sometimes you see these people up on the biggest stage alone but it really takes such a huge community involvement to get them there, and I think I recognize that or try to every time I am skiing.”

Almost fifty years to the day, his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran won the gold medal in slalom at the 1972 Olympics. Ryan says the biggest inspiration from his mom comes from who she is as a person. “And how humble she is,” he remarked. “You know, I think I learned just so much about what it means to be a good person and treat people fairly and well, and that is what I carry the most. I actually didn’t learn that much ski racing from her, it was more of the more important things.”

Barbara says it feels like things have come full circle. “The thing that surprised me back in 1972 when I won my gold medal was how surprised other people were that I won, because I knew that I was capable of doing it and with Ryan, I knew he was capable of winning a medal and then when he did it, it just means a lot.”

Ryan wants young athletes to know that they can do anything they set their minds to. “Just believe in yourself and big dreams are what is important and it keeps you working toward growing as a person. Even if you don’t make it to the Olympics, I think there is always something to work toward and it is so important to believe in yourself and go out there and have fun.”

Ryan’s next goal he is working towards is participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics but for now, he wants to focus on today and tomorrow and stay within the moment.