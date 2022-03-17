Burlington, VT — S.D. Ireland hosted their annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, a fundraising event for cancer research at the University of Vermont Medical Center. 24 trucks drove through the Church Street Marketplace on Thursday afternoon and around $145,000 was raised, the second-highest amount recorded in the history of the parades.

“Today is our approximately 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade,” said an S.D. Ireland representative. “It started on a whim years and years ago, and we turned it into a fundraiser about 17 years ago.”

One couple shared, “I just love the spirit, I’m part Irish, I love how they do things here in Burlington and now I’m going to love the parade.”

Anyone can donate to the cancer research fund at any time. To donate or for more information, click here.