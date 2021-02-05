Safety on the slopes, what to consider before heading out

The recent snowfall across state and the region turns our focus to ski safety. Having the right equipment and double checking your surroundings could save your life.

Chief of Stowe Mountain Rescue Graham Govoni says his team has responded to four emergency calls and two rescues so far since January. The rescues were to locate skiers who became lost.

“Essentially get lost, run out of day light, and dial 9-11.”

Chief Govoni explains, this usually happens when individuals ski, climb, or hike out of bounds or on backcountry trails.

“Part of the appeal is skiing on powder. So, in your ski areas you have groomed trails…and the backcountry allows you to ski on powder conditions,” said Govoni.

He says he has had fewer backcountry rescues than expected during the Pandemic, especially as these areas are spacious and free of lift lines. But a slow rescue season is not the same story everywhere.

“We actually have had some slab avalanches in the notch this past week,” said Govoni.

Slab avalanches, Govani explains, happen when fresher, weaker snow layers slide off the slope. According to backcountry.com and avalanche.org, 90 percent of deaths are from slides triggered by individual or group activity.

“You know, right now the snow is pretty unstable,” said Govoni.

That was the case in New Hampshire in the Amonoosuc Ravine. On January 2, an experienced, backcountry skier died after getting caught in 13 feet of snow.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Team identified him as 54-year-old Ian Forgays from Vermont. After hours of searching, they found Forgays’ body thanks to his avalanche beacon. If he did not have one with him, they would have to wait until the snow melted to find him.

“If you’re going to go backcountry skiing, I think it’s advisable to have your avalanche beacon, don’t ski alone, have a probe and shovel,” said Govoni.

Govoni also recommends that people take an avalanche course to understand a given area’s conditions and to be prepared in case of emergencies.

“I think an avalanche course is important because allows you certain tools to evaluate the snowpack,” said Govoni.