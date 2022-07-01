With fireworks at the forefront of the July 4th celebration, there are some safety precautions to review to keep you and your pets safe.

Those at Northstar Fireworks say they want people to have fun and enjoy their weekends, but they also want people to be safe. General Manager Tom Swenson says people need to be sure that what they’re doing is legal first. “Check with your local officials first, because every town in Vermont has its own rules and regulations on permitting.”

Both Vermont and New York permit sparklers but some novelty items like aerial fireworks and roman candles are not permitted, however, these are allowed in New Hampshire. Swenson says no matter what you’re using, you have to take into account the space that you have. “A nice flat area, on pavement, if you don’t have that available to you, bring a sheet of plywood or something to put out on your lawn to give your case a nice stable platform to shoot off of.”

Swenson explained the basics that people should have to prevent injuries. “The person firing the show should always have a hard hat. We recommend the forestry helmets, with a protective shield on the face. We also use the earphones, if you don’t have the built-in earphones, a pair of these would be sufficient, the little foam ones that go in your ear.”

Along with a helmet, Swenson says you should have a bucket of water or hose nearby, and proper pants and footwear. “Now your firework is stable, you’re in a great spot, plenty of room around you and you’re ready to light it. Your audience is well back over 200 feet, you have all your safety gear on, and you’re ready for your show.”

Another concern for people is pets and how to keep them safe. When you’re home and your pets may start to panic, act normal. “Cuddling them on your lap, if it’s laying on the floor next to them, or keeping a hand on their head or if it’s playing a game of tug, something to distract them,” said Jessica Danyow, the Executive Director of Homeward Bound.

If you’re not at home, Danyow recommends having white noise like a fan or the TV on to keep your pets calm and to make sure your doors are locked.

For more information on what fireworks are legal, click here.