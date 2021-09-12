St. Albans man behind bars for disorderly conduct at Burlington restaurant

A Saint Albans man is behind bars after causing a disturbance in a Downtown Burlington restaurant.

It happened a little before 7:30 Saturday night. Thirty-one-year-old Nathan Laroe was at Ken’s Pizza on Church Street.

Burlington police say he got into a verbal altercation with customers sitting behind him. Laroe’s parents tried to deescalate him, but he got into a physical altercation with them.

Responding officers tried defusing the situation when they say Laroe approached an officer with a lit cigarette. The officer asked Laroe to back up, but he attempted to throw punches.

Laroe, who has two prior misdemeanor convictions, was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and attempt to assault law enforcement. He is being held at Norwest Correctional Facility at $200 bail.

His court day is scheduled for Monday.