Saint Albans, VT – The 56th annual Saint Albans Maple Festival kicks off today.

The festival starts this Friday at noon and runs through the weekend.

Main Street in Saint Albans will be closed to traffic on Friday between 4 and 7 pm.

And between 11 am and 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Guests can expect rides, games, a youth talent show, and plenty of delicious maple treats.

This is the first time the maple festival has returned since the pandemic.