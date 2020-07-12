Saint Albans Planet Fitness location facing scrutiny after clothing disagreement

The Planet Fitness in Saint Albans is facing scrutiny after a disagreement over the clothing a member was wearing. It was on Thursday, and it even apparently required the Saint Albans Police to get involved.

A woman posted on Facebook that she was working out at Planet Fitness in short shorts, when she was asked to change clothes.

According to her post, she was told multiple people were uncomfortable with what she was wearing. But she confirmed, with other people working out, that they were okay with her outfit.

She wrote that once she did that, Planet Fitness staff told her to leave. She refused, and the Saint Albans Police were called to escort her out.

We reached out to the woman, and the Saint Albans Planet Fitness location, they have not replied to our request for comment. The Saint Albans Police Department did respond, but told us no one was available for an interview.

