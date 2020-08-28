Saint Michael’s College announces new initiative aimed at tackling pandemic-related challenges

COLCHESTER, Vt. – Saint Michael’s College announced a new initiative aimed at tackling pandemic-related challenges this fall, giving students an opportunity to get experience in emergency response through courses and other programs.

The COVID Action Network will look to take on the health, educational, social and logistical challenges resulting from the pandemic, including the challenge of containing it.

Students in the program can participate by taking courses containing relevant community-engaged learning projects, work with school organizations on COVID-related endeavors, or take a COVID Action Network practicum course.

Professor Patricia Siplon of the political science faculty is directing the initiative. She will teach a two-credit course on pandemic-related issues with journalism professor Allison Cleary.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has radically restricted the operation of many, if not most of our institutions across the country, and Saint Michael’s College is no exception,” Siplon said. Yet, while facing unprecedented challenges, she said, “These exceptional times represent an amazing opportunity to mobilize important campus resources, including academic departments, campus ministry, the Wellness Center and student organizations.”

Siplon was asked about the process of planning a course about a public health crisis that changes by the day.

“This isn’t the first time and it won’t be the last time that people have to respond to a national emergency, which is also a local community emergency, so how do you do that?,” Siplon said. “How do you think about developing skills that are about agility and problem solving in real time with the problems in front of you?”

She said an important consideration for the COVID Action Network will be taking into account the ways structural racism in society has caused students to experience the pandemic differently.

Other Saint Michael’s faculty involved in the COVID Action Network include Mary Masson, (director of the Bergeron Wellness Center), Mike Bosia (political science), Heidi Brodtman (Wellness Center administrative assistant), Kathy Butts, (Counseling Center), Christopher Desjardins (math/statistics faculty), Mark Lubkowitz (biology), Nicole Podnecky (biology faculty), Candas Pinar (sociology/public health) and Lara Scott (MOVE director, Edmundite Campus Ministry), Jeff Vincent (assistant dean and director of Residence Life, and Renee Breault (head athletic trainer and liaison to Athletics).