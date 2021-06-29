Saint Michael’s College faculty work with NASA researchers on stress reduction in space

Two Saint Michael’s college professors who believe astronauts might be able to combat stress in space, have spent the past year testing “virtual reality meditation” on students and emergency responders.

Research shows astronauts face many stressors in space, being away from home and adjusting to a new environment.

“And they are also exposed to radiation, microgravity, adjusting to life in a closed hostile environment,” Saint Michael’s professor Melissa VanderKaay Tomasulo said. “You know if you need a breath of fresh air you don’t just roll down the window.”

Dr. VanderKaay Tomasulo of the psychology and neuroscience faculty and Dagan Loisel of the biology faculty believe there must be a way to help them.

“In times of stress what researchers have found is that your immune system can become dysregulated,” Dr. VanderKaay Tomasulo said.

They received $50,000 in grants from NASA, to collect data from students to see if virtual reality experiences can reduce stress levels, because mental health can lead to physical illnesses.

“You might then shed that virus and be contagious to others that are uninfected and that is a huge concern for NASA scientists because you are in a closed environment,” Dr. VanderKaay Tomasulo said.

Dr. VanderKaay Tomasulo recommends using a stress relieving app within the headset, at least four times a week.

“You can choose if you would like to feel calm, or if your goal is to focus,” Dr. VanderKaay Tomasulo said. “And from there you engage in an eight, ten, twenty minute exercise that will really be immersive and it’s this very psychedelic world.”

The two professors adapted their research to 20 first responder students, who work at St. Michaels Fire and Rescues, since many of them stayed on campus and worked during the pandemic.

“Their sleep cycle can be disrupted if they have an emergency call, they are also students experiencing academic stress,” Dr. VanderKaay Tomasulo said.

Diana Whitman is a Rescue Captain and Advanced EMT. She participated in the study because she wanted to see how stress was affecting her.

“It definitely helped me because I know for myself my brain is always going,” Whitman said. “I am always thinking 24/7 what can i do next what do i have to do that kind of thing, so it was really nice to put it on and block out the world”

The professors will get another $50,000 through the Vermont Space Grant Consortium. They are still in the early stages of the study and are waiting for results.