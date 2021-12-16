Colchester, VT — In honor of her late husband, Henry “Bud” Boucher Jr., Antonietta “Toni” Boucher has donated a gift of $1 million to Saint Michael’s College that will support the Career Education Center.

Henry “Bud” Boucher was a Saint Michael’s College alumnus. After graduating in 1969, he served as a captain in the U.S Air Force and also worked as an energy, finance, insurance and healthcare management consultant. Boucher also had a long and distinguished career as a senior partner for some of the country’s top consulting firms. He passed away in January 2021.

Prior to his death Bud and Toni discussed leaving a lasting gift to Saint Michael’s College. After meeting with school administrators and staff, it was decided that the gift should be used for the Career Education Center.

“With this transformative gift, the College will be able to enhance and expand career services available to students and cement a main pillar of the school’s current strategic plan, Forward with Purpose,” said Saint Michael’s President Lorraine Sterritt.