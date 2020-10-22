Report: Saint Michael’s moves to remote classes after 8 new cases of COVID-19 reported

Saint Michael’s College will close its classrooms and move students to remote learning after the college’s weekly coronavirus screenings reportedly found eight new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Colchester Sun, the eight cases represent the most positive results since testing began on campus in August. The cases were identified from among the more 480 students who were screened Wednesday, the Sun reports.

President Lorraine Sterritt told students, faculty and staff in an email that the individuals who tested positive are currently asymptomatic. The Vermont Department of Health is currently conducting contact tracing.

“Please be assured that the College is following its established COVID-19 protocols, working very closely with the VDH and we will continue to provide new information as we have it,” Sterritt said in her email.

Saint Michaels’ will conduct classes remotely through at least the ned of the week. All in-person activities, including sports, have been suspended through the weekend. Dining will be take-out only.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

