Saint Michael’s professor helps develop mobile app that measures cannabis effects

A Saint Michael’s College professor used a National Science Foundation grant to develop a mobile app that measures the effects of cannabis on a person’s cognitive functions.

Psychology professor Ari Kirschenbaum had a goal to educate people on the effects, both good and bad, of cannabis. He created an app called “Indicator” along with his partners Dr. Chris Lewis and Dr. Andy Kaplan, both of whom are involved in public health. The app asks questions about use, before someone is presented with “neurogames.”

“But we are really hoping that we can show people the specific ways in which cannabis might be affecting some motor function or cognitive function, things like attention and concentration and that kind of thing,” Kirshenbaum said.

The goal is to use the app before and after marijuana use. Then, an indication of just how impaired someone may be.

“And I think maybe we can provide some information to folks about the risks that are involved,” Kirshenbaum said. “Again also the benefits too, cannabis is undeniably helpful medicine for a lot of people.”

One motive behind this work was to make roads safer.

“All though our app doesn’t tell somebody explicitly you are okay to drive or you are not okay to drive, what we are hoping to do is really quantify what it means to be high,” Kirshenbaum said.

At the end of the app immediate feedback is provided.

“Things like your focus, things like your impulse control or impulsivity, and all of that is going to be relative to your recent performance for instance when you weren’t stoned and you use the app,” Kirshenbaum said.

With the recent legalization in New York, Kirshenbaum believes states are going to be better prepared for legalization if they have more information.

“One piece of information that I would like to share, is cannabis without a doubt is dependence producing, there is a withdrawal syndrome associated with quitting cannabis, but most people don’t know that,” Kirshenbaum said.

The app is free and available in the app store.