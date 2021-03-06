Salisbury votes to pull funding from local mosquito control district

Voters in Salisbury have de-funded the local mosquito control district to which their town belongs. The Rutland Herald reports that they voted on Town Meeting Day against spending more than $25,000 on the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control district.

Salisbury is the only member town that asks voters to decide on funding the district outside of their town-wide general fund budgets. The insect control district also helps control the mosquito population in Pittsford and Proctor.

The Vermont Endangered Species Committee is also recommending that the district be required to get a special permit for spraying pesticides that may harm endangered bats.