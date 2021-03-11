Salute to Heroes: A community helps Make-a-Wish Vermont bounce back from a year of uncertainty

SHELBURNE, Vt. – For Make-a-Wish Vermont, 2020 began like any other year. By the end of it, the organization had its resolve tested like never before.

At the outset of the pandemic, vacations were put on hold. Gifts for Vermont wish kids were suddenly back-ordered. Immunocompromised wish kids faced months of isolation.

Through the logistical and financial challenges that seemed to stack up higher as the year progressed, there was never a doubt that the mission of granting wishes for Vermont children with life-threatening illnesses had to continue in some way.

President & CEO James Hathaway said those early days of the pandemic forced some creative thinking.

“How do you run events, how do you still maintain that spirit of support?” Hathaway said.

That reinvention process included an overhaul of the wish reveal itself, which would normally bring dozens of friends and family members together for the surprise. By June, three months into the pandemic, a new way of granting wishes had taken shape.

A long line of masked well-wishers paraded through Eden, Vermont with signs and balloons attached to their cars. The line included first responders, friends, family and classmates.

Before the pandemic, seven year-old Aynsly Audet, who is battling cystic fibrosis, said she wanted a farm. Her parents weren’t sure if the wish was still going to be granted.



“When we first saw everybody coming down the road, we didn’t expect the parade to be nearly as big as what it was,” said Wanda Audet.

As car parades and other socially-distanced celebrations got underway, Make-a-Wish Vermont was still dealing with a growing list of wish kids waiting for their turn. Financial issues brought on by the pandemic were taking a toll.

“Largely, Make-a-Wish has an event-based funding model,” Hathaway said. “People holding golf tournaments, people having events in their homes. We’ve gone a full year without events.”

With their financial troubles coming to bear, bears came to the rescue – or at least, Vermont Teddy Bear Company did.

“We’ve been big fans of Make-a-Wish for years,” said Vermont Teddy Bear CEO Bill Shouldice. “Our executive offices were moved out of this space, and we made them available to Make-a-Wish so they could reinvent themselves on our campus.”

It was a big break, and others in the surrounding community have been stepping up as well.

In August, 70 Vermont wish kids on the waiting list received care packages in the mail from Instrumart, a South Burlington business that typically supports the foundation through an annual Wish Family baseball game at Centennial Field in partnership with the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Former wish kids have also been a big help. Two years ago, Elizabeth Messineo and her family went to Walt Disney World for her 16th birthday. The positive impact that the wish had on her life at the time is a feeling she wants to help others experience.

“My wish meant everything to me,” Messineo said. “It was this amazing experience that came from my condition. It wasn’t just bad thing after bad thing, there was one good thing to get me through the rough times. I want other kids just like me to be able to have that same exact thing.”

As Make-a-Wish Vermont inches closer to a light at the end of the tunnel, some longtime fundraisers are continuing.

The Wheels for Wishes Fifth Annual Vermont Beardies will crown a “Beast Beard in Vermont,” voting from a pool of the top 25 fundraisers. The winner will get a luxury staycation at Courtyard by Marriott, on the Burlington Waterfront.

All in all, there’s positivity as the organization enters the summer months. The vaccine rollout will eventually allow for some return of normalcy, and Hathaway is excited for wish reveals and other events to return at their usual scale once it’s safe to do so.

“The thing about a crisis is that it’s an opportunity to reinvent everything you do,” Hathaway said.