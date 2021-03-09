Salute to heroes, UVM nursing graduates reflect on one year on the frontlines

When the Pandemic hit, senior nursing students from the University of Vermont had to make a decision: whether to graduate two weeks early and join the frontlines.

UVM was one of the first schools in the nation to allow students to make the transition from classroom to hospital floor. And, in May, all 95 nursing graduates agreed to do just that.

“I was so eager to begin and be a nurse that, it was almost an exciting thing. I was like, ‘oh, I want to graduate early, start studying early, take my exam, and get in the hospital,” said registered nurse Jessica Hartman.

Hartman has been working on the cardiovascular floor at the University of Vermont Medical Center since July. She says, while the pandemic upended the last semester of her senior year, she couldn’t turn down the opportunity.

“I definitely think every single person I graduated with is resilient and showed their resilience. It was a hard conversation. It also, again, was something we were almost taught without knowing,” said Hartman.

Another Catamount went from student to staff nurse in June. To quickly alleviate staffing pressures, the state granted temporary emergency licenses so student could practice as RN’s before taking their board exams. When Anna Garbolski started, she worked alongside 11 new nursing graduates on her floor.

“It was a feeling of being proud because we didn’t get a graduation and so the fact that were recognized as being valuable to the workforce was really nice by the state,” said Garbolski.

While they were not assigned to COVID floors, nurses like Hartman and Garbolski were highly needed.

“There is always a chance wherever you are in the hospital, you will interact with someone that has Covid,” said Garbolski.

She explained that she and other new nurses had to know the signs, symptoms, and proper testing process to detect the virus in their patients. These individuals were then transferred to isolated units.

“You know, it’s scary for a patient to be in the hospital because there are so many fears for them of getting Covid because they’re in the hospital as well as being alone…they can’t have visitors. So I think the most rewarding thing is trying to make the patients feel as comfortable as possible…during a pandemic at a hospital,” said Hartman.

Now, these nurses are coming up on one year working in the pandemic. While they couldn’t have the regular, in-person traditions like a graduation or pinning ceremony, they are proud to be on the frontlines.

“If anything I feel pretty proud of the class of 2020 because I feel like we’re a very robust, adaptable group of nurses now,” said Garbolski.

“I definitely have grown and learned a lot and gained a lot of characteristics I don’t think I would have during the pandemic…So in that sense I feel like it’s a silver lining,” said Hartman.