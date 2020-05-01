Sanders calls for guaranteed employee pay in upcoming COVID-19 relief package

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders joined other Progressive voices in Congress in a livestream Thursday, where he called on the government to guarantee employee pay in the next coronavirus relief package.

“You would not think that in the richest country in the world that if people lost their paycheck for a week or two, they would find themselves in absolute desperation,” Sanders said. “But of course, that is exactly what is going on.”

Sanders was joined by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D), Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D), and Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan (D). Jayapal and Pocan chair the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The livestream was focused on plotting out an agenda for future coronavirus relief.

Sanders’ call for guaranteed employee pay was echoed by the other legislators. He also called for free healthcare, free child care, and hazard pay to essential workers.