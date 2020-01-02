Sanders campaign reaches 5 million individual donations

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday that his campaign has reached its’ goal of 5 million individual donations.

The campaign is also touting that the latest figure gives Sanders more contributions than any other candidate has received at this point in a presidential election in U.S. history.

The announcement didn’t mention how much Sanders raised in the fourth quarter of 2019, but the Vermont senator believes the donation mark puts him on track to beat President Trump in November.

The average donation to the Sanders campaign has been 18 dollars, with 1.2 million people across the country contributing.

Sanders has criticized other Democratic candidates including Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg for holding private fundraisers and taking large corporate donations. The Buttigieg campaign announced a $24.7 million fundraising haul for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Speaking in front of his campaign bus in Iowa, Sanders said in a Twitter video that he has a new goal for the campaign ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

“Our intention is for our incredible volunteer network to knock on 500,000 doors,” Sanders said. “With that kind of grassroots effort, a multiracial, multicultural grassroots movement, we are going to defeat the worst President in the history of our country, Donald Trump.”

The Iowa caucuses take place on Monday, February 3. The New Hampshire primary will follow on February 11.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, also viewed as a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, will be in the Granite State on Thursday for town hall events in Concord and Hanover.