Sanders endorses Biden for President, talks about policy collaboration

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet each other before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Five days after suspending his presidential campaign, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders joined Biden on a livestream chat Monday, where the former opponents sought to bring their coalitions together despite differences on policy.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term President and we need you in the White House,” Sanders told Biden. “I will do all that I can to see that happens, and I know there’s an enormous responsibility on your shoulders right now. It’s imperative that all of us work together.”

It was also announced that Biden and Sanders’ campaign staffs have been working together to create task forces that will shape policy for a potential Biden presidency. The task forces will focus on education, climate change, healthcare, the economy, criminal justice and immigration.

“I hope that these task forces will come together utilizing the best minds and people in your campaign and my campaign to work out real solutions to these very, very important problems,” Sanders said.

Biden signaled that he will be working with Sanders closely.

“I think people are going to be surprised that while we’re apart on some issues, we’re awfully close in a whole bunch of others,” Biden said. “I’m going to need you, not just to campaign, but to govern.

St. Michael’s College Political Science Professor Patricia Siplon said it was a timely endorsement that grabbed attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sanders could still be in a position to bring about the changes he campaigned for.

“Even dropping out of the race, he is closer to realizing those goals than he’s ever been in his entire career,” Siplon said. “I think you hand the baton to the person you think can get across and push them over the line.”

Sanders also said he believes Biden will be “inclusive” and bring in people who disagree with him.