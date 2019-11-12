Sanders is 4th in new NH poll, Biden with narrow lead

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden talk following a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A new poll in New Hampshire shows Joe Biden is holding a narrow lead in the race for the democratic nomination for president.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll, 20% of likely democratic primary voters are backing Biden, 16% support Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

That’s just ahead of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who stands at 15%, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 14%. This is the first major poll since July to show Biden ahead.

Recent polling has been volatile in New Hampshire, with some polls showing Warren and Sanders ahead of the former vice president.