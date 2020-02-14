Sanders leads Democratic presidential field by 10 points in new poll

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders may have just opened up a sizable lead on the Democratic field after winning Tuesday’s New Hampshire presidential primary. On Wednesday, the Washington, DC-based polling company Morning Consult spoke with likely Democratic voters nationwide. Sanders attracted 29% support, a full ten points ahead of second-place Joe Biden. Michael Bloomberg came in a very close third, with 18% support.

However, it’s not all good news for Sanders. The next primary contest is the Nevada caucuses on February 22, and the largest labor union in that state won’t endorse him — or anyone else.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 isn’t only the Silver State’s largest labor union; it’s also Nevada’s largest immigrant organization. It represents service workers in most of the Las Vegas Strip’s hotels and casinos. The union opposes Medicare-for-all, an essential plank of Sanders’ campaign platform, because it has its own very generous health care plan and doesn’t want its workers to be forced out of that plan.

“We’re not going to endorse a candidate, a political candidate,” union secretary and treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline said. “We respect every single political candidate right now. We know they are great people. We know Vice President Biden for many years. We know, he’s being our friend. We know all these candidates and we respect each one of them because they work really hard and they want the best.”

However, union officials also said they’re staunchly opposed to President Trump, whom they said they’ll work very hard to defeat.