ESSEX, VT – Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders visited multiple high schools in the state on Thursday to learn more about the pressing issues on the minds of students.

A senior at Essex High School, Katie Adams, is an aspiring journalist and was pleased by the experience. “It was an amazing experience to broaden our horizons as students and journalists so we can get some real-world experience in the journalism world,” said Adams.

Many students asked Sanders journalism questions they would not have previously been able to ask if they were not given the experience. Sanders also asked questions and was shocked by some responses.

“How many of you know someone who vapes? Whoa!” Said Sanders. “If you were to ask me what surprised me the most, I’d say it the kids who raised their hands about vaping,” he later said in a press conference.

Sanders said his generation never had issues similar to the students in high school when he was their age. “Much harder, much harder today to be growing up today than when I was a kid,” Sanders said.

Students felt Sanders was learning from them as they were learning from him. “Being able to ask questions put Bernie apart from other politicians that we hear on the news,” said Adams.

“One of the problems about Washington D.C and the Senate is that we live in a bubble. See a lot of smart people and we talk to each other. We talk in abstract ideas. For me to do my job well, for any elected official, you got to go out with the people. How do you not listen to them? How do and the teachers on the front lines,” said Sanders.

Sanders has an upcoming speech at the U.S. Capitol next week and will be discussing the growing wealth inequality within the country. Sanders believes the younger generation will be a key role in solving the biggest challenges the country faces.