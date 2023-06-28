Waterbury, VT – The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Tour made another stop in the Green Mountain State on Wednesday. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s top administrator met with Vermont’s Congressional Delegation.

Senator Bernie Sanders has long supported clean energy and announced a new grant competition called ‘Solar for All.’ It’s part of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that is focused on helping lower income households make the transition to solar power.

The program would make it easier for working families and disadvantaged communities to install solar panels on their homes.

“In Vermont and around the country we are seeing more and more people install solar panels, and that’s a good thing. Problem is, if you’re a working person or a lower income person, it’s hard to do that. Why? Because of the initial cost,” said Sanders.

Helping with the initial cost is what the competition aims to do.

The $7 billion program will award 60 grants or loans to states, territories, Tribal governments, municipalities, and eligible nonprofits to go toward solar programs. The program aims to develop “clean-economy jobs by funding high-road workforce development programs across the nation.” The funds will also invest in training workers from low-income communities.

After solar installation, Sanders notes a single electric bill could be reduced by up to 90%.

U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan says Vermont has demonstrated leadership in implementing renewable energy.

“The solar for all competition will expand the number of working class, low income, and disadvantaged communities primed for solar opportunities,” said Regan.

Senator Peter Welch and Congresswoman Becca Balint echoed Regan’s argument.

“We have to have the opportunity for people to make that choice to go solar, or to go to a clean energy program that’s affordable,” said Sen. Welch.

“This is a program for regular people. For rural people. For working class people across the state and the nation that want to be able to contribute to an economy and a way of life that is better for the environment,” said Rep. Balint.

Ian Shea, a homeowner in Waterbury, installed solar panels and is working on paying back the loan that helped him do so.

“In a couple years when I finish paying that loan, I will no longer be paying for any energy that I am using in my household. That’s huge,” said Shea.

Funds under the competition will be rolled out in about a year, with the deadline to apply being September 26th, 2023.

“This is a big deal. Especially for overburdened communities who are on the frontlines of the climate crisis and who have been locked out of clean energy investments for too long,” said Regan.

Sanders hopes in the next 10 years that over 10-million rooftops across the country will have solar panels. It all works to meet President Biden’s 2035 carbon pollution-free power and 2050 net zero emission economy goals.