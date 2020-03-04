Sanders speaks to supporters in Essex Junction after Super Tuesday vote

Hundreds of supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders gathered in Essex Junction for a Super Tuesday rally, just as they had done in 2016. However, there may have been an outward sign that the evening didn’t go quite how Sanders’ presidential campaign wished.

Sanders took the stage at the Champlain Valley Expo shortly after 10:00 p.m., three hours after the Vermont polls had closed and he’d been declared the winner of the state’s Democratic primary. He did bring up President Trump, as he has throughout his 2020 campaign. However, he also referred to a pair of the other Democratic contenders.

Sanders never mentioned Michael Bloomberg or Joe Biden by name, but they were clearly on his mind. He referred to Bloomberg in telling supporters he didn’t want it to be possible to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to buy an election. Sanders said his campaign is the one best positioned to defeat President Trump, drawing comparisons between himself and Biden by bringing up the 2003 Iraq War and Social Security protection, among other issues.

“One of us stood up for consumers and said we will not support a disastrous bankruptcy bill (the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act of 2005), and another sided with the credit card companies and supported that disastrous bill,” Sanders said.

The room at the Champlain Valley Expo where Sanders held the rally was not filled to capacity. It was mostly full — full enough that facilities staff had to open a garage bay to cool it off — but there was empty space around the perimeter of the room throughout the evening.