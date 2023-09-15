Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will travel to Detroit on Friday to attend a rally by striking autoworkers.

About 13,000 U.S. auto workers went on strike Friday after union leaders couldn’t bridge the gap between union demands Detroit’s three automakers on wages.

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri; a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit; and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio.

Sanders, will appear alongside UAW President, Shawn Fain at the UAW’s ‘Rally to Save the American Dream’ at UAW-Ford National Program Center in Detroit. The rally is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Earlier Friday, Sanders voiced his support for the striking workers on Facebook: “

“I stand with courageous UAW International Union workers as they go out on strike. Their fight for a just economy is our fight. Solidarity forever.”

The UAW targeted a handful of factories in a bid to get automakers closer to the union’s demand of 36% wage increases over four years. GM and Ford offered 20% and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, offered 17.5%.

