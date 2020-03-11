Sanders to remain in race, looks ahead to one-on-one debate with Biden

Despite a series of crushing defeats in the Democratic presidential primary, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he believes he is the best person to defeat President Donald Trump in November and he will not suspend his campaign.

At a news conference Wednesday in Burlingon, Sanders acknowledged “we are losing the debate over electability” to a candidate many Democrats think will have a better chance of defeating Trump in the fall. But he said he wants to force Biden to confront issues of economic inequality and other issues important to Sanders’ supporters.

Sanders said he looks forward to questioning former Vice President Joe Biden about his plans in a debate scheduled for Sunday.

“Joe, what are you going to do?” he said.

The Vermont senator’s path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. Yet he maintained that he continues to draw in younger voters that are needed for the Democratic Party’s future, and that he is winning the “generational debate” with Biden, who is attracting older voters.

Sanders did not address supporters publicly Tuesday night. Pressure has been growing on him to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against Trump.

Sanders spoke for about 15 minutes Wednesday and left the podium without taking questions from reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.