Sanders tours Vermont childcare facilities, community health centers

RUTLAND, Vt. – Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) made several visits to Vermont community health centers and childcare facilities on Wednesday to hear from staff members about the challenges they’ve faced during the past 14 months.

Sanders has been a vocal advocate for universal childcare as Senate Budget Chairman, and said it’s an issue that needs to be at the top of the agenda in Washington.

“At the end of the day, we cannot treat workers in childcare and pre-kindergarten as second-class citizens, the work they’re doing with the little ones is quite as important as the work any educator is doing,” Sen. Sanders said.

Sanders’ five-stop tour included visits to Bristol Mountain Health, Community Health Rutland, Rutland High School, Rutland Regional Medical Center and Addison County Parent Child Center.

Donna Bailey, Director of the Addison County Parent Child Center, said 2020 was likely the worst year in the center’s history. It reopened in September.

“I think we’ve learned a lot this year about staying healthy and how to be safe, but I think the challenges are yet to be seen as far as the impact on people’s lives, their mental health and what happens next,” Bailey said.

Childcare has burdened families and providers in Vermont. On average, Vermont families spend $20,000 a year on childcare. Meanwhile, early childhood educators earn roughly half the salary of a public school kindergarten teacher.

“The children are hurting, the parents are hurting, the economy has been hurting, so all the problems we previously had have been exacerbated,” Sen. Sanders said.

On Friday, the Vermont Legislature took a significant step toward addressing the childcare crisis by passing H.171, a bill that includes $12.7 million in immediate investments.

At a national level, President Biden has proposed an American Families Plan that would provide a $425 billion investment in childcare and pre-kindergarten services.

Parents we spoke with at Addison County Parent Child Center were happy they could receive financial assistance and find availability nearby, but said others have struggled.

“One of my friends has two kids, only one is in school,” said Kilee Flemings. “She hasn’t been able to find good childcare for her youngest that’s open and follows the guidelines the way they’re supposed to.”

During his stop at Community Health Rutland, Sanders met with staff and discussed the importance of Vermont’s community health center system, which serves nearly 1 in 3 Vermonters.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Vermont received over $33 million for its 11 community health centers. These facilities offer patients healthcare, dental care and mental health treatment. We asked Sanders how important additional funding is for these centers when it comes to addressing Vermont’s overwhelmed mental health care system.

“This state and this country face a real challenge, we need more mental counselors, more psychologists, child psychiatrists,” Sen. Sanders said. “There’s a lot more work that has to be done, but I think in Washington we’re at least starting to recognize those problems and hopefully we’ll be adequately funding them.”