Sanders turns attention to New Hampshire, touts Iowa results at rally

MILFORD, N.H. – On Tuesday, Bernie Sanders kicked off a week of New Hampshire campaign events by touting his performance in the Iowa caucuses.

“I’m very proud to tell you that last night in Iowa, we received more votes in the first and second round than any other candidate,” Sanders said.

Only 62 percent of precincts had reported results when Sanders hit the stage. He was critical of the unusual delay, telling reporters on his flight to the Granite State that it was “not a good night for democracy.”

With final results still unreleased 24 hours after the caucuses, Pete Buttigieg has a slight edge over Sanders (26.8 percent to 25.2 percent). The two candidates have both taken the early numbers as a win, and Sanders urged the crowd at his Milford rally to continue the momentum.

“New Hampshire has the opportunity to tell not only this nation, but the entire world that we stand for justice, compassion and truth,” Sanders said. “Not greed, lying or divisiveness.”

A January 26 poll released by CNN and the University of New Hampshire has Sanders leading the pack in the Granite State at 25 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden received 16 percent, Buttigieg recieved 15 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren rounded out the top four at 12 percent.

The most recent poll, conducted by 7 News and Emerson College, has Sanders at 32 percent. It’s a significant lead, particularly when considering the closest candidate to that mark is Warren at 13 percent.

Sanders supporters were feeling confident after the early Iowa results. Cameron Steeples, a Massachusetts resident who made the drive up to Milford for the rally, speculated why Sanders and Buttigieg fared so well in the caucuses.

“I think it shows people are ready for a radical change in the country,” Steeples said. “Both Buttigieg and Bernie have that new aura to them.”

Bishnu Lama moved to New Hampshire from Nepal and said he’s taken notice of all the young voters eager to support Sanders. Before the New Hampshire primary happens, he had a prediction to make.

“I am pretty sure that Bernie is going to make it, he’s going to win the election,” Lama said. “Bernie is the one who’s going to fight for everybody, not only for immigrants, but all the people who have been living here, people born outside the country, he’s fighting for everyone.”

Sanders will head to Washington D.C. on Wednesday for the impeachment vote before returning to the Granite State. He will be in Derry later that night.

On Friday, he will participate in the New Hampshire Democratic Debate hosted by ABC and Apple News. Over the weekend, he has rallies scheduled in Rochester and Keene.