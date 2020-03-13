Sanders: ‘We are dealing with a national emergency’

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Sen. Bernie Sanders called on President Trump to declare a national emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

“We are dealing with a national emergency, and the President of the United States must understand that and declare that emergency.”

The remarks came during a speech at Hotel Vermont in which Sanders outlined how the United States should handle the spread of coronavirus. He demanded that an emergency bi-partisan authority of experts be formed to “support and direct a response that is comprehensive compassionate, and based on science and fact.”

Sanders also called for the following: cooperation between the public and private sectors, national and state hotlines staffed with well-trained medical professionals, transparency and accurate information from credible scientific voices, care for vulnerable communities, free vaccines once one is developed, emergency funding for paid family and medical leave, expansion of community health centers, sufficient testing capabilities, and protective equipment. He also suggested recruiting retired medical professionals to aid in response to the virus.

Sanders urged Americans to remain united throughout the outbreak.

“It will be easy for us to feel like we are all alone, ‘I’m working at home, I’m not in my office,’ or that we must only worry about ourselves and think that everyone else should fend for themselves,” Sanders said. “But in my view, that would be a tragic and dangerous mistake.”

Following Sunday night’s Democratic Presidential Debate on CNN, Sanders will remain in Washington D.C., where the debate is being held, to fulfill his duties as Senator.