Sandgate couple face numerous charges after killing dog

A couple from Sandgate are due in court Friday after police say the woman shot a dog in the front yard and a search of the residence turned up 20 illegally owned weapons.

Vermont State Police arrived at a residence on Wilcox Hollow Road on Thursday morning and found the dog mortally wounded and suffering. Police tried to save the dog, but it died from its wounds.

Officers say the couple, Joyce Cornell and Scott Cornell, refused to come to the door initially. Eventually, Joyce Cornell came outside and police learned she had shot the dog, which was chained in the yard, twice with a revolver.

Joyce Cornell insisted to police that her husband was not at home. When police went inside, they found Scott Cornell with “numerous” loaded weapons. A convicted felon, Scott Cornell is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms under the Brady Act.

Joyce Cornell faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and for providing false information to police. Scott Cornell faces charges for 20 counts of prohibited possession of a firearm. The coupe were held on surety bonds at Marble Valley Correctional Facility.

They are scheduled to appear in Bennington Superior Court on Friday.