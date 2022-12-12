Christmas came early to some kids at the University of Vermont Medical Center, as pediatric patients got a surprise visit from Santa Claus, who flew in on a helicopter. Nicknamed the ‘Santa Drop,’ the event was put on by the Plattsburgh Air Unit for the 16th year. Santa swooped in near the pediatric unit windows, then landed on the helicopter pad to bring presents to the kids.

The Santa Drop began in 2005, when a past agent had a child stay in the UVMMC. He noticed there weren’t many holiday festivities for the kids to enjoy, and wanted to bring some happiness to the hospital.

The Air Unit partners with the Swanton Sector Border Patrol to hold a toy drive for the visit. This is the first year since the pandemic Santa was able to go inside to the visit the kids in-person, because of the hospital’s Covid-19 rules.

We spoke to an Air Unit official who helps plan the Santa Drop each year. He wished to remain anonymous because of his rank, but he tells us he’s glad to make some children happy at this time of the year.

“Very happy actually that we can bring some joy to some kids that are going through a pretty rough time in life, along with their parents,” he says.

“You see the joy you bring, and it really makes it all worth it. We get a lot more toys now due to the toy drive we’ve helped coordinate, more than the kids here need, so when we’re done we actually donate it to other charities around the area on both sides of the lake, Plattsburgh and Burlington.”

He added, as long as the Plattsburgh Air Unit is still in business, they’ll keep this tradition going as long as possible.