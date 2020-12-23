Santa visits Saint Albans in drive-thru event

Santa stopped by the Peoples Trust Company in Saint Albans to talk to children through the teller lane and hand out candy canes. Each car went through the drive-thru lane at the bank. Santa wants the children to know he is safe and ready to go come christmas.

“I got my shot yesterday, they flew up to the north pole and administered the shot to myself and all the elves, so we are good to go and good to go in any house we want to go and it will be like a regular Christmas come Christmas morning,” Santa said.

The children were able to drop off letters to Santa if they haven’t already. But even for Santa, he had to adjust his ways this year to deliver presents safely.

“It’s just the way we are loading up the sled and making sure that when we go house to house we keep clean and make sure we are following the covid rules,” Santa said.

Business Development Officer and Marketing Manager at Peoples Trust Company, Jay Cummings said he wanted to come up with a plan to make it safe for everyone to still see Santa.

“So they are waiting in the drive-thru and they could even be just one car back, and they can’t see Santa and the first car releases and then they roll in and you can watch the children’s faces hanging on mom and dads window,” Santa said.

Cummings said this is a magical and authentic experience.

“It just fills my heart to watch the magic of these kids and the envision that they are having,” Cummings said.

Most importantly Santa wants all the children in Vermont to remember one thing when they leave out the cookies and milk.

“Leave me some Vermont maple syrup in a little cup because I like to dunk my cookies in maple syrup,” Santa said.