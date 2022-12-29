The Saranac Lake Civic Center has been home to countless hockey games, community ice skating events, and middle school dances. Now it’s set to hold the FISU World University Games curling events in just two weeks.

Renovations are finally getting the finishing touches as the project wraps up just in time for the games after beginning the project in December 2021. The total project cost an estimated 7 million dollars, which is just a fraction of the nearly 500 million dollars New York State has invested in the area for the games.

The biggest improvements to the venue include 6 new locker rooms with bathrooms, a new air-conditioned lobby, and a heated second-floor mezzanine viewing area. Athletes will be housed at Paul Smith’s college during the games, about 12 miles from the venue.

In a statement, Director of Competition Services for the games Rick Patzke said “it’s going to be an intimate venue. Curling has had great success in smaller venues like this around the country and for the university games it’ll stand out. The sport gets quite a bit of a following.”

Organizers have already been promoting curling in Saranac Lake as 2018 Olympic gold medalist Tyler George visited Saranac Lake High School earlier this month to teach students how to play. The center’s typical hockey ice is being converted into 5 lanes for curling, where delegations from ten countries will compete for gold, including Japan, Sweden, Canada, and the United States.

In the men’s division, Norway will look to defend its title and it will be Sweden for the women; the U.S. has not won gold in curling at the FISU games since 2007.

Other improvements to the center include an upgraded ice plant with a new chiller, a new electric Zamboni and scoreboard, and a team bus parking area.

Tickets for curling and other World University Games events are on sale the games start January 12th.