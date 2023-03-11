A man from Saranac Lake is in custody on a half-dozen criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a reported stabbing.

The Saranac Lake Police say he’s Walter Finnegan, Jr.; 73. Late Friday night, he had an argument with a 49-year-old Lake Placid man at a home on Lake Flower Avenue that escalated into a fight. The homeowner reportedly told Finnegan to leave.

Police accuse Finnegan of going outside to his car, retrieving a knife, coming back inside and stabbing the Lake Placid man more than once. The alleged victim is recovering at Albany Medical Center.

Finnegan is charged with burglary, assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest in addition to his attempted murder charge. At last report, he was awaiting arraignment in North Elba Town Court.