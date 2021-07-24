Saranac Lake man dies in Harrietstown crash

New York State Police were busy Saturday night trying to determine what led up to a deadly crash in Franklin County on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:00 noon on Route 3 in Harrietstown. Troopers said Bernard McCormick II, 37, of Saranac Lake was driving west near the Panther Mountain Trailhead when he hit a westbound pickup truck with his car.



McCormick died at the scene. Two adults and a nine-month-old girl were in the truck. Police said passers-by pulled the three of them out immediately after the crash. The infant was not hurt; both adults were treated and released.