The Saranac Lake Police Department announced it is a launching a new website in partnership with Crimewatch that allows people to go online using a computer or mobile device to stay up-to date on public safety issues that are going on in the community. The website: saranaclakepolice.org allows residents to make an account and receive emails about crime committed in certain areas, submit tips to the police station, along with viewing recent arrests and registering security cameras they may have.

Notably, in June of 2022, a shooting occurred in Saranac Lake when 33-year-old Joshua Kavota was threatening people with a knife and charged at Officer Gabrielle Beebe, who was then shot and killed by Beebe’s partner Officer Aaron Shawlow. Police Chief Darin Perrotte said the shooting did not play a role in the department’s decision to create the website and that it was more about building trust between police and the community.

“Being proactive in our crime reduction strategies and utilizing technology and the newest things to be advanced and be kind of a leader in policing,” Perrotte said. “Crimewatch is going to hopefully get our accessibility out there to everyone.”

Perrotte said that while everyone may not have social media- posts on the website will be automatically shared to their social pages on Facebook and Instagram, allowing everyone to see any updates they may have.