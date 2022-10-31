One scientist in the region will be traveling abroad for climate change research.

Lija Treibergs from the Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith’s College- will be traveling to Antarctica to support the McMurdo Dry Valleys long-term ecological research project.

She says it will help us understand ecosystems everywhere.

Treibergs is a research associate at the institute, where they focus on studying and observing the effects of environmental stressors on Adirondack waterways.

“We go out and collect samples from lakes and streams across the Adirondacks, and then we bring them back to our lab right here, and we measure all sorts of things on those water samples. We look at nutrients, we look at cholorphil, and then we gather up all of that data to understand our lakes and systems”.

The McMurdo station in Antarctica is one of 28 long-term ecological research projects across the u.s and abroad- with the goal of studying how the ecosystems change over time

“I’ll actually be working on lakes in the dry valleys that are permanently covered in ice, so the work that I’ll be doing down there looks very similar to the work that I do in the adirondacks in the winter, sampling the lakes through holes in the ice, and then measuring the physical and chemical characteristics of the water column under the ice” she said.

Treibergs spoke about the importance of understanding our ecosystems.

“It’s important to be collecting this data now and seeing how it’s changing in the future, when we have an idea of if and how things are going to change that lets us make a decision on how we as humans want to behave now so that we can be better citizens and prepare to deal with those changes that might come”.

This is Treibergs second trip to Antarctica- an experience she does not take lightly.

“I’m very excited to go, I feel very lucky to have this opportunity and I’m excited to share it with my community here and especially Paul Smiths students”

If anyone can handle two trips to Antarctica, it’s someone that lives in Saranac lake- because what’s really colder?

Later this week in the Joan Weill Adirondack Library on Paul Smith’s campus-

Treibergs will hold a presentation for the public to learn more about her research and for more information about her research you can go to adkwatershed.org