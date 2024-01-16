The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival dates back to 1987 and is close to two weeks away as the tradition continues. This year’s theme takes us back to October.

Rob Russel, the Chairman for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival said in a quote, “The theme this year is a Halloween-based family-friendly event, which we’re calling Creepy Carnival. It has all to do with Halloween and we’re hoping everybody will show up in Halloween costumes in February.”

“All of our old events are on the schedule again this year. We have added 2 brand-new events, as well as a brand-new show that we’re going to be putting on in town this year,” Russel said.

The new events are tug of war in the snow and one other that is brand new, a hobby horse race for those ages six and up. Russel talked about other events added to the schedule. “A big show that we’re adding this year is that we have an illusionist moving in to town with us for a show on Thursday night. It’s a national-renowned individual who’s been on Jimmy Fallon, and who has been at Las Vegas.”

The biggest change this year according to Russel though is the fireworks and storming of the palace. That event is typically on the last Sunday of the carnival. “I keep chatting with Roger Goodell, but he won’t change the Superbowl date for me. So, we don’t want to compete with the Superbowl any longer, so we have changed our date to the 10th, which puts it directly on the same day as the gala parade, which is a huge event in town,” Russel said.

The main attraction though is the ice palace. “So, the palace design, as it is every year, is a secret, so I can’t really share much about what it’s going to look like…So for the last week to 10 days, we have been meticulously removing the blanket of snow and slush which insulates the ice. And, we are growing ice rather rapidly right now. So, I have every reason to believe the ice palace will rise out of Lake Flower again this year.”

