A woman from Saranac Lake is in jail in Lake Pleasant, New York without bail after being arrested for second-degree murder.

New York State Police say Ann Favro, 57, is charged with killing David Chenier, 32, of Indian Lake. State troopers and Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies received a report of shots fired on Big Brook Road in Indian Lake shortly after 8:00 p.m. Saturday. The responding personnel found Chenier dead when they arrived.

Investigators say they arrested Favro during a traffic stop. An autopsy in Glens Falls will help confirm the cause and manner of Chenier’s death; as of Sunday night, the autopsy had not yet been scheduled.