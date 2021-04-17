Saturday brings 105 new coronavirus cases in our coverage area; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Chittenden County had 11 of the new infections. Rutland County was next with eight, followed by Windsor County with seven. There were six apiece in Bennington County, Orleans County and Windham County. Addison County and Essex County each had five. Caledonia County, Franklin County and Washington County had four apiece. Grand Isle County, Lamoille County and Orange County each had one.

Out of more than 370,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 1,475,000 total tests, there have been 21,869 cases and 18,223 people recovered. Two hundred and forty-two people have died, while nearly 35% of all Vermonters 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had 24 new infections for a total of 3,521; 25 of these patients have died and 3,273 have recovered. Sullivan County reported five new cases for county-wide totals of 1,565 infections, 23 deaths and 1,482 people recovered.

The Granite State had 370 new cases as a whole for a tally of 91,279 positives out of more than 720,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 86,759 have recovered. There were no new deaths in either of the Twin States, so the Granite State’s total remained at 1,266 deaths. Nearly 24% of all New Hampshire residents at least 16 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported seven new cases, making 2,465 cases with 16 deaths and 2,396 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.