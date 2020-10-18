Saturday brings 13 new cases of COVID-19 throughout our region

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Vermont reported nine new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Four of them were in Windham County, while two were in Washington County. Chittenden County, Orleans County and Windsor County each had one. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,926 positive cases out of more than 177,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,687 people have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had three new infections and Sullivan County had one. The two counties have had 180 cases and 68 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State’s 112 new cases brought the count to 9,625 positives out of more than 311,000 tests. One new death in Hillsborough County made for a statewide total of 466, while 8,222 New Hampshire patients have recovered.

Looking to our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported no new cases Saturday; its total remained at 66 patients, 63 of whom have recovered. There were no case updates available from health experts in Clinton County or Essex County.