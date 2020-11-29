Saturday brings 56 new cases of coronavirus in our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Franklin County had six of them. Chittenden County, Lamoille County, Orleans County and Washington County each had four. Caledonia County, Essex County and Windsor County had two apiece, while Orange County had one.

Out of nearly 222,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 547,000 total tests, there have been 4,033 cases and 2,474 people recovered. Sixty-seven Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 15 new infections and Sullivan County had 12. Grafton County has had 511 cases and two deaths, while Sullivan County’s totals are 216 cases and four deaths. The Granite State had 702 new cases as a whole for a tally of 20,002 cases out of nearly 450,000 people tested. Six new deaths made for a total of 523 statewide; 14,642 New Hampshire residents have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, there were no case updates available on Saturday from Clinton County, Essex County or Franklin County.