Saturday brings eight new coronavirus cases in our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 cases on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. Chittenden County, Orleans County, Rutland County and Washington County each had one. The location of the fifth case had not been confirmed yet. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,647 positive cases out of just over 143,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, and 1,451 people have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had three new infections and Sullivan County had none. The two counties have now had 118 and 48 cases, respectively, with one death in each. Fifty-eight new cases statewide on Saturday pushed New Hampshire’s total to 7,424 positives out of nearly 219,000 tests. Four hundred thirty-two people have died in the Granite State, while 6,742 have recovered.

Turning to our part of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had no new patients, leaving their total at 54. Only one of those cases is active; the other 53 people have recovered. Meanwhile, health experts in Clinton County and Essex County have said they won’t have any updates available until Tuesday because of the holiday weekend.