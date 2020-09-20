Saturday brings five new coronavirus cases across our region

FILE – In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, the top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus said that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

The Vermont Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Two of them were in Lamoille County, while Addison County and Chittenden County each had one. These latest cases made the statewide total 1,710 positives out of nearly 155,000 tests performed. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, and 1,541 people in the Green Mountain State have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had one new infection and Sullivan County had none. The two counties have had 132 and 50 cases, respectively, with one death in each. Sixty-one new cases pushed the Granite State total to 7,920 out of nearly 240,000 tests. Of the 7,920 patients, 438 have died and 7,164 have recovered.

Public health experts in our New York coverage area — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County — did not have any case updates available on Saturday.