Saturday brings nine new COVID-19 cases in our region

Vermont health leaders reported eight new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Four of them were in Bennington County, and two were in Rutland County. Franklin County and Lamoille County each had one. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,739 positive cases out of more than 160,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, and 1,580 people have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Sullivan County had one new infection and Grafton County had none. The two counties have had 54 and 138 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State reported 38 new patients, making 8,121 cases out of more than 265,000 tests. One new death in Hillsborough County pushed New Hampshire’s total to 439 people, while 7,379 patients have recovered.

There were no case updates on Saturday from health experts anywhere in our portion of New York’s North Country — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County.