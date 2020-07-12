Saturday brings seven newly-reported COVID-19 patients in our region

Vermont health experts reported six new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Five are in Chittenden County, while the other is in Washington County. Of the Green Mountain State’s 1,283 patients, 83% have recovered. Fifty-six Vermonters have died, but only one has died within the last six weeks.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had one new infection; there were none in Sullivan County. The Granite State as a whole had 33 new cases, making 6,024 in all. As in Vermont, 83% have now recovered, but New Hampshire did have one new death for a statewide total of 391.

Health officials in both Clinton County and Essex County, New York had no new information available Saturday, while Franklin County mentioned no new patients in their update.